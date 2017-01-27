Louisville Football: Athlon Sports Predictions For The ACC In 2017

We take a look at Athlon Sports’ predictions for the ACC in 2017 and where the Louisville football team landed in their standings.

The Louisville football team should have high expectations for 2017, especially if they can fix their offensive line and turnover problems. Even though the Cards lost a good bit of talent this offseason, they still have more than enough on their roster to make an impact going into next season.

There are already a ton of preseason predictions for next season and Athlon Sports just recently released their predictions for the ACC.

Take a look at where the Cards came in Athlon Sports’ early predictions for the ACC in 2017:

3rd in Atlantic Division: Louisville Cardinals “The Cardinals were in the thick of the playoff race in November but finished 2016 by losing their last three games. With the return of quarterback Lamar Jackson, Louisville should be a factor in the ACC title mix once again. Winning the Heisman once again won’t be easy, but Jackson should progress as a passer and eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in 2017. Jackson’s supporting cast will feature a couple of new faces. Running back Brandon Radcliff (903 yards), receivers James Quick (45) and Jamari Staples (36) and tight end Cole Hikutini (50) have all expired their eligibility. Improving the offensive line is a priority this spring, and coach Bobby Petrino upgraded the staff with the addition of Mike Summers to coach this unit. The coaching staff also experienced some turnover on the defensive side. Coordinator Todd Grantham left for Mississippi State, and Peter Sirmon arrives from Starkville to call the defensive signals. This unit must replace tackle DeAngelo Brown, linebackers Keith Kelsey and Devonte Fields, but cornerback Jaire Alexander and linebacker Stacy Thomas were two of the ACC’s most underrated defenders in 2016.” -Steven Lassan

As you probably already figured out, Florida State and Clemson came in at one and two in their predictions.

Honestly, I can’t really blame them either. Until Louisville can prove they can beat both schools in the same season and win the conference, there won’t be anyone picking the Cardinals to have a better season than the Tigers or Seminoles.

That’s why this 2017 season is so important for the Louisville football program. Clemson lost Deshaun Watson, but Florida State will be looking to destroy the Cardinals whenever they go down to Tallahassee.

If the Cardinals want more respect and want to be taken seriously, then 2017 is their opportunity. It may be the last season with Lamar Jackson, therefore it will be the Cards best chance to finally get their 1st ACC Championship.

This article originally appeared on