Louisville Football: Athlon Sports Loves Cards’ O-Line Addition

We take a look at the Offensive Lineman that the Louisville football team added for 2017 that Athlon Sports is highly impressed with.

The Louisville football team has to upgrade their offensive line if they want to make the college football playoff in 2017. We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, but I think we all can agree that is the goal for next season. That means winning the conference and beating the ACC’s powerhouses are at the top of the priority list.

The good news is that the Cards have been able to upgrade their O-line by hiring a new offensive line coach and getting a big-time Junior College transfer for next season.

Actually, Athlon Sports likes this guy so much that they named him as one of their “6 Junior College Transfers to watch in the ACC for 2017”:

Ronald Rudd, OT, Louisville Cardinals “Louisville’s offensive line surrendered 47 sacks in 2016, and coach Bobby Petrino wasted no time in making changes this offseason. Former assistant Mike Summers was hired by Petrino away from Florida to coach the offensive line, and the staff dipped into the junior college ranks for immediate help. Rudd is considered one of the top junior college offensive linemen in the 2017 class and ranks as the No. 33 overall prospect in the 2017 247Sports Junior College Composite. The Chaffey College prospect checks in at 6-foot-7 and over 300 pounds and could claim the starting right tackle job this offseason.” -Steven Lassan

After watching the 2016 Louisville football season, offensive lineman are becoming some of my favorite players, especially the great ones. Games are won and lost in the trenches, therefore Rudd will definitely be able to help protect Lamar Jackson in 2017.

One player doesn’t make or break an offensive line, but Rudd does give the Cards a guy that can keep his side of the field clean. The real test for the former JUCO player will be whenever the Clemson Tigers come to town. That will show us if this Louisville team can begin to start where they left off last September.

