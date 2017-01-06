Louisville Football: 5 Teams That Should Trade For Bridgewater

We take a look at five NFL teams that should consider trading for former Louisville football player Teddy Bridgewater.

Well, the Minnesota Vikings are making it clear that Sam Bradford has done enough this season to be the starting quarterback going forward. This leaves former Louisville football quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as their back-up when he finally returns from his horrific knee injury.

I honestly believe that Bridgewater is far too good of an NFL quarterback to be on the sidelines every weekend, therefore the Vikings should try and trade him if they aren’t going to let him be their guy, which he should be, but that’s another story.

Here are five teams that should consider trading for Bridgewater this offseason:

5. San Fransisco 49ers

The 49ers are a franchise where nothing is going right at this moment. They just fired their head coach after one season and quarterback Colin Kaepernick may not even be on the team the offseason workouts.

San Fransisco finished the 2016 season with a 2-14 record, which has given them the second pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. They should make life easier on themselves and trade one of their high draft picks to Minnesota for a proven quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater.

They are at a point where they don’t have their franchise quarterback on the roster and I don’t believe there are QB’s in this 2017 draft that could make a difference on the 49ers like Bridgewater could.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Add Jacksonville to the list of other teams that are going to be looking for new head coaches over the next few weeks. I have no idea who would even want to take this job, but there will be some young coordinator out there that will get his first chance in Jacksonville.

With that being said, things haven’t worked out too well with Blake Bortles down in Florida. He hasn’t turned out to be the quarterback they hoped he would be, which is why this scenario is pretty interesting.

The Jags have the fourth overall pick in the 2017 Draft, which gives them some great ammunition to trade a former first round pick in Teddy Bridgewater.

Could Bridgwater be heading from Minnesota down towards his home state sometime soon? Only time will tell.

3. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals present a pretty interesting situation for a couple of different reasons. This would provide Teddy Bridgewater the best opportunity to win and also, Arizona needs to begin thinking about the future of their quarterback position, since Carson Palmer is now 37 years old.

The Cardinals went from being one win short of the Super Bowl last season, to only have 7 wins in 2016 and locking up the 13th spot in this year’s draft. That may not be high enough to trade for Bridgewater, but they have more than enough depth to swap some key players.

Arizona still has a good football team, things just didn’t go there way in 2016. In the National Football League, going 7-8-1 means that you were a couple of plays away from getting nine or even ten wins.

Who knows, maybe the Cardinals are needing a former Louisville Cardinal to get them back into the playoffs next season.

2. New York Jets

Like many of the teams on this list, the Jets didn’t have a good season and that’s mostly because they don’t have a legit quarterback on their roster. However, this franchise has shown their love of former Louisville football players in the past.

Could they be making a move for another Cardinal in the future?

They finished the 2016 season with a 5-11 record, which gives them the sixth spot in the 2017 NFL Draft and they will, more than likely, be eyeing a starting quarterback.

New York has some solid pieces on defense, a pretty good running attack, and some high-level wide receivers, but they 100 percent need a guy behind center to make it all work.

The Jets need a player like Teddy Bridgewater to come in and take them back to the postseason, a place where this franchise hasn’t been in many, many years.

1. Chicago Bears

I think this would be the most-likely scenario is the Vikings ever agreed to trading their former first round draft pick. Chicago’s quarterback Jay Cutler may not even be with the team next year, the Bears have a high draft pick, and they would have seen Bridgewater play more than any of the other four teams on this list since they are in the NFC North.

The only hinderance to this trade would be that the Bears would get to play the Vikings twice every year, but if Minnesota is that sold on Sam Bradford, then they should be worried right?

Teddy Bridgewater could be the missing piece on a Bears team that is looking to be competitive again in the National Football League. They have the right head coach in John Fox, but they need their long-term quarterback under center before they can take the next step.

This article originally appeared on