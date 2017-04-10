Louisville Football: 5 position battles to watch during 2017 spring game

Louisville football will be sporting a new look this spring, especially on defense. It get a chance to iron out some new wrinkles with the spring game coming up.

Louisville football began the 2016 season on an electrifying run led by Heisman-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson. They didn’t quite finish the season on a high note, but that’s what spring is for. With their spring game approaching, they’ll have a chance to show off some new looks.

Their first task will be adjusting to new defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon. Sirmon takes over for Todd Grantham who is now at Mississippi State, the same school he came from. After that, they’ll need to adjust to offensive lines coach Mike Summers, who came over from the Florida Gators. Summers will also serve as co-offensive coordinator.

The Cardinals hope the coaching changes on offense will bring a more traditional running style to the Louisville Cardinals next season, which can also utilize more play-action. Its a good thing for quarterback Lamar Jackson who didn’t have the strongest performance in the final games of 2016. And it will be hard for him to match his 51 total touchdowns with his top receiving targets now gone. Making some adjustments will give the team a chance in the conference race next season.

The ACC Atlantic division title will be a wide open, although Clemson and Florida State will still be heavily favored to win things. But the Cardinals made easy work of the Seminoles last season and last a close game to the Tigers at the very end.

The Cardinals will look to key position battles to iron out all the kinks. Here’s a look at five to watch this spring.

5. Wide Receivers

With Jaylen Smith out this spring recovering from surgery, it gives others players a chance to step up and shine. With receivers Jamari Staples and James Quick gone, the Louisville Cardinals will need some other players to step up this spring.

One player to watch is redshirt freshman Seth Dawkins. Dawkins caught 11 passes for 191 receiving yards and a touchdown last season in a reserve role. He also returned 14 kick returns for 306 kick return yards. With a bulk of the receiving production gone from a season ago, Dawkins will be looked upon to fill the void. At 6-foot-3 and 201 pounds, he’s sure to be fun to watch with more reps with Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

Another receiver to look out for this spring is speedster Traveon Samuel. Samuel had 18 catches for 230 receiving yards and a touchdown at the receiver spot this past season. He also had eight carries for 54 rushing yards and a touchdown. Samuel stands at 5-foot-7 but has shown the ability to make plays in open space. As the Cardinals look to become a balanced team, Samuel is sure to be a useful weapon in the offense.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is going to spend a lot more time this season taking snaps from under center. So he’ll need more reliable targets to throw to this season. Other receivers to look out for are Devonte Peete, Javonte Bagley and Dez Fitzpatrick.

4. Running Backs

As the Louisville Cardinals look to become a team with a more traditional running game, their search for a reliable running back will be something to watch this spring. With

the departure of Brandon Radcliff, it leaves the Cardinals thin in the experience department for 2017.

Lamar Jackson ran for 1,571 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in 2016, they’ll need a running back that can duplicate those numbers next season. Redshirt junior Jeremy Smith returns after carrying the ball 57 times for 382 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in 2016. But other than Smith, there’s not a player with more than 20 carries on the roster from last season.

Reggie Bonnafon and Trey Smith are a couple of running backs said to be getting carries out of the backfield in spring camp as well. Another running back who is turning heads in spring camp is Dae Williams. Williams didn’t play in 2016 but with a 6-foot-2 and 235-pound frame, he’s emerged as one player likely to carry the load for the Louisville backfield next season.

3. Tight Ends

With the loss of Cole Hikutini and Keith Towbridge to graduation, it leaves the Louisville Cardinals bare in the tight end department. Without their best receiving and blocking tight end, they’re sure to have a spring battle to watch on their hands.

The Cardinals return sophomore Micky Crum as well as junior Charles Standberry. Crum came on strong in his freshman season. In 2015, he caught 14 passes for 163 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in six starts. However, in 2016, Crum didn’t play much as Hikituni played the featured tight end role.

Standberry entered Louisville’s campus back in 2014. He caught seven passes for 57 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns back in his freshman season, but his stats have dropped off since then. He’s caught 10 passes for 117 receiving yards in the past two seasons.

While both are limited in the receiving department, they still have some previous on-field experience which bodes well going forward. While they have may not have an instant impact in the receiving production, they’ll be needed if the Cardinals wish to have a balanced offense next season.

2. Linebackers

Despite the departure of linebackers Devonte Fields and Keith Kelsey, the Louisville Cardinals defense should be in better shape in 2017. Newly hired defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon also has extended experience with the linebackers positions. Along with that, he plans on using the team’s versatility on defense to feature a variety of looks.

He was the linebackers coach for the USC Trojans from 2013-16 before he was the defensive coordinator at Mississippi State. Before that, he was the linebackers coach at Washington in 2012 and 2013. He also played linebacker for the Oregon Ducks.

Luckily, Sirmon has a stable of linebackers as well as an early enrollee to work with this spring in his first season. The Cardinals return junior James Hearns, who was second on the team in tackles for loss (11.0) in 2016. The Louisville defense also returns inside linebacker Stacy Thomas who was third on the Cardinals defense in total tackles (85) a season ago.

Along with the returners, they also have true freshman C.J. Avery getting first team reps alongside redshirt freshman Lamarques Thomas at outside linebacker. Avery is an early enrollee from the Louisville Cardinals 2017 recruiting class. He was recruited as a four-star safety, according to 247 Sports, but with his playmaking ability, he’s showing he can do a whole lot more than play just one position on defense.

1. Offensive Line

The Louisville Cardinals will need to replace three offensive lineman, which shouldn’t be too big of a deal. The Cardinals allowed 47.0 sacks last season, which ranked 126th in the FBS. Much of it had to do with Jackson’s ability to scramble out of the pocket but with a rebuild underway, new coaches should make the adjustments necessary.

New offensive line coach Mike Summers will be busy this spring creating better protection around Jackson. He has some youth and experience to work with to start things off, however.

True freshman Geron Christian returns after starting 13 games at left tackle. Redshirt sophomore Lukayus McNeil returns as well, except this spring he’s moved to the left guard spot next to Christian.

The battle for the center position has sophomores Nate Scheler and Robbie Bell sharing first-team snaps. With a vacancy at left tackle left by McNeil, that position is currently being battled out by former junior college transfers Toriano Roundtree and Linwood Foy. Roundtree looks to be getting the majority of reps in the early going.

