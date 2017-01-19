Louisville Football: 247 Sports Releases “Way Too Early” Top 25

We take a look at where the Louisville football landed in 247 Sports’ research on who the Associated Press would choose for next season’s top 25.

The Louisville football team stayed up inside of the top ten for most of this past season, but a late-season collapse dropped the Cards well outside of the elite teams in America. Much of that can be put on the offensive line, but football is the ultimate team sport and together they lost three straight games to end 2016.

However, that doesn’t mean that the national media is questioning the Cardinals going into 2017. With Lamar Jackson playing quarterback, Louisville is going to get a healthy amount of respect going into next season.

247 Sports released their “Way too Early” top 25 for the 2017 college football season earlier this week.

According to 247 Sports, they polled 23 different members from the Associated Press and below are the top ten teams that received the most votes:

Alabama Crimson Tide (556 Votes) USC Trojans (531 Votes) Florida State Seminoles (522 Votes) Ohio State Buckeyes (501 Votes) Penn State Nittany Lions (467 Votes) Oklahoma Sooners (460 Votes) Washington Huskies (396 Votes) Clemson Tigers (395 Votes) Louisville Cardinals (386 Votes) Wisconsin Badgers (380 Votes)

There are a couple different positive takeaways from this top ten, but probably none more than recognizing the perception of the 2017 Louisville football team.

These 23 AP voters still feel as though the Cards will be the third best team in the conference next season, which I really can’t blame them for feeling that way. Louisville has to prove they can beat Florida State and Clemson before they can keep talking about a National Championship.

I think we all have learned that they won’t have a chance ay playing in the College Football Playoff without winning the ACC. For whatever reason, the ACC isn’t viewed like the Big Ten right now, even though the conference dominated the bowl season.

