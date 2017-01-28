Looking at Auburn football’s Senior Bowl

Here we take a look at the three Auburn football participants at the Senior Bowl today at 1:30 CT.

Even as the football season has come and gone, there are still hints of Auburn football coming out of the Senior Bowl, where the Tigers highlight three players. Defensive tackle Montravius Adams, safety Johnathan Ford and offensive tackle Robert Leff are representatives of the Plains as they hope to boost their draft stock with the NFL draft coming closer.

Adams finished the season as one of the highest valued defensive linemen entering February, noticed mostly by the No. 1 that has graced his massive size. This, and his ability to use both his size and speed to rush the passer, or slide through a hole to stop the rush. Adams is projected to go sometime in the first or second round, with linebacker Carl Lawson holding Auburn’s top prospect slot.

Ford finished his four-year career on the Plains as its key stopping point at safety. He has been at Auburn for what seems a long time, as he has consistently played at a high level, and became a routine fan favorite come Saturdays. His ability to hold the coverage and assist a talent line of linebackers has brought his stock higher than first imagined, and will probably end up as a late-round pick

Leff is another product of Auburn’s offensive line pot of gold, and is projected to be a definite draft pick. Auburn’s offense had relied heavily on the rush for several decades, and Leff‘s performance, alongside other offensive line draft riser Alex Kozan, has proven valuable for four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

It is assumed that wide receiver Tony Stevens will hope to be drafted, yet it is unlikely that he will be able to find a team until free agency. Talented wide receivers are always needed in the NFL, and Stevens proved he could provide that with the Tigers.

The Senior Bowl will be broadcasted via the NFL Network starting at 1:30 p.m. CT.

This article originally appeared on