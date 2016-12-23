Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Live Stream: Watch Louisiana Tech vs Navy Online

Here’s how you can watch the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl online live from Fort Worth between Louisiana Tech and Navy on December 23.

The 2016 Armed Forces Bowl is a battle between two teams that lost in their respective conference championships. Louisiana Tech had managed to beat Western Kentucky in a wild 55-52 shootout at home during the regular season. The two met again in the C-USA championship. WKU held home-field advantage, and this time the Bulldogs couldn’t outscore the Hilltoppers. Instead, they enter the postseason on a two-game losing streak.

Navy thought they’d be playing for a potential berth in the Cotton Bowl in nearby Arlington. Instead they have to settle for an earlier trip to a different part of the Metroplex. The Midshipmen are also on a two-game skid into the postseason, having followed up their loss in the AAC championship to Temple with the school’s first loss in 15 years in the Army-Navy game. Navy has been especially beat up this season, having lost quarterbacks Tago Smith and Will Worth to injury.

This game has been a local institution in Fort Worth since 2003, only leaving the city for two years when Among G. Carter Stadium was being renovated in 2010 and 2011. Both teams dreamed of a bigger bowl berth entering the season, but they still drew a solid opponent this postseason. Here is how you can watch the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl online.

Date: Friday, Dec. 23

Start Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Key Matchup to Watch: Navy had a hard time keeping opponents’ passing games in check, ranking 122nd nationally in opponent passing efficiency. They will be taking on 4200-yard passer Ryan Higgins, who ranked sixth nationally in passing efficiency and throws to two of the top 10 receivers in the country in Trent Taylor and Carlos Henderson. Can the Midshipmen stop Higgins and the Bulldog passing attack enough to keep the game close?

