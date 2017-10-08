Litton-Brady combo lifts Marshall over Charlotte 14-3 (Oct 07, 2017)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Chase Litton threw two touchdown passes to Tyre Brady and Marshall beat Charlotte 14-3 on Saturday for the 49ers’ sixth straight loss.

It’s the 26th straight game Litton has thrown a TD pass, the second-longest streak in the nation behind Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield (31).

Litton hit Brady on a 37-yard scoring pass after the Thundering Herd started its third drive near midfield. He capped Marshall’s opening second-half drive with an 11-yard TD toss to Brady in the left corner of the end zone.

Litton was 19 of 28 for 192 yards passing and Marshall (4-1, 1-0 Conference USA) outgained Charlotte 404 to 212, holding the 49ers to 80 yards rushing and 3.1 yards per carry. Eight Charlotte drives ended in punts. Kaare Vedvik pinned the 49ers inside the 20 on three of his five punts.

Helped by Hasaan Klugh’s 22-yard fourth-quarter pass to Workpeh Kofa, Charlotte’s deepest drive reached Marshall’s 10 late in the game, but Nigel Macauley missed a field goal after having earlier made a 30 yarder.

Klugh was 10 of 26 for 132 yards passing with an interception for Charlotte (0-6, 0-2).

