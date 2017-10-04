Liberty adds Hampton, Maine in 2019

(STATS) – Liberty will be off to the FBS level beginning next season, but it will still be facing some teams from the FCS.

The Flames announced their 2019 schedule on Wednesday and it includes matchups against MEAC member Hampton (Sept. 21) and CAA Football member Maine (Oct. 19) at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The Big South program, which will be an FBS independent, had previously announced 2018 home dates against MEAC member Norfolk State (Sept. 15) and Big Sky member Idaho State (Oct. 20).