Levi Jones Signing Day Announcement ESPN Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Four-star linebacker Levi Jones is set to announce his college decision between USC, Florida State and Florida live on ESPNU and MaxPreps.com just before 6:00 a.m.

The first domino to fall for USC’s Signing Day festivities is linebacker Levi Jones, who will be announcing his college choice at the crack of dawn.

The four-star out of Austin, Texas will be picking between USC, Florida State and Florida at 5:55 a.m. Pacific.

If you would like to watch Jones make his decision, you have two options to do so.

The announcement will be televised live ESPNU and will be simulcast live for online viewers on ESPN’s WatchESPN platform.

The entire day of ESPN’s National Signing Day coverage will be available online, but you’ll have to provide authentication through your cable provider to access it. You can do so by simply logging into your cable provider’s website, through Watch ESPN.

To access the live ESPN stream on the web from WatchESPN, you can click here.

For those with mobile devices, you can watch the game on an Android device by downloading the WatchESPN app in Google Play, while iPhone and iPad users can stream the game via the WatchESPN iOS app, which is available for download in Apple’s App Store.

Don’t have a cable log in to access WatchESPN? You’re in luck, as MaxPreps.com will also be live streaming Jones’ announcement.

To access the live MaxPreps stream on the web, you can click here.

Jones is just the first a full day of Signing Day commitments. Stay tuned to see which targets USC lands as the Trojans finish building the 2017 class.

