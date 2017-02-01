Prized LB recruit goes through 3 wardrobe changes before committing to USC

Today is college football’s National Signing Day, a glorious 12-hour period when logic goes out the window and sheer goofiness takes center stage. A day when recruits try to one-up each other with commitments that get crazier by the year.

And on Signing Day 2017, the goofiness started early with four-star linebacker Levi Jones. The Austin, Texas, native made his announcement just before 9 a.m. ET choosing among Florida, Florida State and USC.

But it’s the way he made that announcement that is sure to leave a couple fan bases not only disappointed, but angry.

Watch as he unzips his jacket to reveal his choice … only to then rip off that shirt … to reveal a new school … and then rip off that shirt to display his final choice.

For those of you who couldn’t handle the 30 seconds of suspense, Jones is headed to USC to play for Clay Helton and the Trojans (insert your own “state of the Texas football program” joke here).

The goofiness started early on National Signing Day this year. And we’re guessing that it won’t end until all the fax machines get turned off later this evening.