Let’s Put Ryan Anderson In Charge Of Naming Bowls

Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson explains that the playoff isn’t the “Birmingham Biscuit Bowl.”

Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson won’t be skipping the playoff, he’s made that abundantly clear. Anderson cleared up the difference in the playoff and other bowls in pretty hilarious fashion.

This is Ryan Anderson when asked about sitting out bowl games. Can we please put this man in charge of naming bowls? #RollTide #CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/orFDHNsq4F — Brandon Kamerman (@B_Kamerman) December 29, 2016

The Birmingham Biscuit Bowl and the Louisiana Crawfish Bowl, those are just fantastic. Ryan Anderson is joking, but bowl game names used to be something that told you about the place they were played in. The TaxSlayer Bowl used to be known as The Gator Bowl after all.

Obviously we need to put Ryan Anderson in charge of naming all bowls from now on, but we also have a few suggestions.

The Birmingham Bowl – THE BIRMINGHAM BISCUIT BOWL

Don’t argue with Ryan Anderson, you won’t like how that works out for you.

The TaxSlayer Bowl – THE JAGUARS BOWL

The trick with this bowl will be that anyone that plays halfway decent gets an automatic roster spot on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The OutBack Bowl – THE STRIPPER BOWL

If you’ve ever been to Tampa you know that it’s mostly made up of strip joints, at least this way you’d know what you were getting into. Also, whatever team Bobby Petrino happens to be coaching gets an automatic invite.

The Russell Athletic Bowl – THE MOUSE BOWL

Just give in and admit that the only thing anyone goes to Orlando for is Disney.

The Music City Bowl – THE HILL PEOPLE BOWL

Look Nashville is just the hill people capital, this year the hill people college is even playing in this bowl!

The Dollar General Bowl – THE DOLLAR GENERAL BOWL

Let’s leave this one alone, it really does capture the magic of Mobile.

The Belk Bowl – THAT FUNNY TWITTER ACCOUNT BOWL

If not for the funny twitter account no one would care about this bowl.

The Heart of Dallas Bowl – THE JERRY WANTED A SECOND BOWL BOWL

What Jerry wants, Jerry gets.

The Camellia Bowl – THE LUV GOV BOWL

The Alabama Governor has a lot of love to give, let him share it with your school.

The Quick Lane Bowl – THE LET’S GET OUT OF DETROIT AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE BOWL

The team busses are on fire.

