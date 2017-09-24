Lawrence throws 5 TD passes; San Diego beats Butler 38-17 (Sep 23, 2017)

SAN DIEGO (AP) Anthony Lawrence threw for 367 yards and matched a career-best with five touchdowns to lead San Diego to a 38-17 victory over Butler on Saturday in a Pioneer League opener.

The Toreros (2-2, 1-0) have won 28 straight league home games. San Diego’s last league home loss was on Oct. 9, 2010 against Dayton, 21-20.

Justin Priest caught three scores and finished with nine receptions for 148 yards. Tight end Ross Dwelley had six catches including a 13-yard touchdown with 44 seconds left before halftime to give San Diego (2-2, 1-0) a 31-14 lead.

Will Marty was 23 of 42 for 260 yards passing and threw two touchdown passes to Pace Temple for Butler (2-2, 0-1). Temple had eight catches for 155 yards.

