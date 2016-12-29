Lane Kiffin Says He Remembers “Ass-Chewings”

Lane Kiffin was asked to recall a happy moment he experienced with Nick Saban during a game, instead Kiffin said he remembers the “ass-chewings” he got.

This short clip is funny, because Lane Kiffin does of course say that what he remembers from Nick Saban during games is the “ass-chewings” not happy moments, but if you listen there’s a lot more to it than that.

Kiffin isn’t just talking about “ass-chewings” he’s talking about the process and Nick Saban’s attention to detail.

First you need to check out the clip for yourself.

My grandfather always used to tell me that you don’t get what you expect, you get what you inspect. That’s exactly what Lane Kiffin is saying here.

Nick Saban wasn’t in on all those offensive meetings because he didn’t think he had hired good people, he was in on the meetings because as the head coach he wanted to make sure things were going the way he wanted. Nick Saban knows that you don’t get what you expect, but what you inspect.

Lane Kiffin’s “ass-chewings” line is funny, but it’s obvious that Kiffin has taken away some important lessons about the process and being a head coach from his time at Alabama. Kiffin doesn’t seem bitter or upset about the “ass-chewings”, he genuinely sounds like he learned something from them.

I’m sure the media talking heads who hate Nick Saban will jump all over this and use it as proof that Saban is a tyrant, but they are missing the point completely. You may not love getting an “ass-chewing” when it happens, but it still might be the best thing for you.

