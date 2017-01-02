Kiffin out as Alabama OC, Sarkisian to coach title game

Lane Kiffin will leave his position as Alabama offensive coordinator and will not coach in the team's College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Clemson, the school announced on Monday.

Steve Sarkisian will assume coordinator duties effective immediately, the school said.

Alabama will take on the Tigers next Monday seeking their fifth national title in the last eight years.

Kiffin, who has spent the last three seasons as the Alabama offensive playcaller, accepted the head coaching job at Florida Atlantic University last month. Sarkistan was hired as the school's new OC after Kiffin was hired at FAU after being an analyst for most of the season for the Crimson Tide.

“We appreciate all that Lane has done for our foortball program over the last three years,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “We sat down following the Washington game and talked about the demands of managing both jobs, and we recognized that it is best for our players, and Lane, that we allow him to turn his full attention to his new head coaching job at FAU.”

– Scooby Axson

This article originally appeared on