Lane Kiffin out as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, will not coach title game

Lane Kiffin is out as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and will not coach in the national championship game against Clemson, head coach Nick Saban announced Monday.

“We appreciate all that Lane has done for our football program over the last three years,” Saban said. “We sat down following the Washington game and talked about the time demands of managing both jobs, and we recognized that it is best for our players, and for Lane, that we allow him to turn his full attention to his new head coaching role at FAU.”

Steve Sarkisian will take over as Alabama’s OC, effective immediately, while Kiffin will begin his duties as Florida Atlantic’s head coach full-time.

Kiffin had apparently made waves within the Alabama program over the past week, leading up to Saturday’s semifinal game against Washington.

Not shocked Nick Saban has made this move now.. Heard there was LOTS of drama inside the #Alabama program with Lane Kiffin in the past week. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 2, 2017

Despite Alabama’s convincing 24-7 Peach Bowl win over Washington, Kiffin was highly criticized by fans for his questionable play-calling during the game, as many were outraged that Kiffin wasn’t calling more run plays — especially since Washington had no answer for Bama’s bruising back Bo Scarbrough.

The Crimson Tide will now enter the national title game relying on the offensive play-calling of Sarkisian, who has only been with the program for about three months.

But clearly having Kiffin around for another week is something Saban isn’t comfortable with.

Kiffin later appeared on Paul Finebaum’s radio show to comment on the situation, asserting that it was a mutual decision with Saban for him to leave and calling it “the best thing for the players.”

“I want these guys to win and they deserve the best,” he said.

He closed the interview by dropping a “Roll Tide” and later tweeted a reminder of running back Bo Scarbrough’s monster game in the Peach Bowl.