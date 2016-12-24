Lane Kiffin hiring offensive coordinator Kendal Briles away from Baylor

Lane Kiffin has hired another famous second generation coach to his new FAU staff, telling FOX Sports Friday that he has hired former Baylor offensive coordinator Kendal Briles as his new offensive coordinator.

“Home run,” Kiffin texted, confirming the hire. Briles, the son of former Baylor head coach Art Briles, has led some of the most prolific offenses in college football in recent years. Briles will join a Kiffin staff that also includes Lane’s younger brother Chris Kiffin, the new defensive coordinator and Alabama staffer Charlie Weis. Jr, the son of the former Notre Dame head coach.

Last week, the Owls signed their likely starting QB for 2017 in junior college transfer De’Andre Johnson, a former Mr. Florida who started his career at FSU before being kicked out after he was caught on video punching a woman at a bar. In 11 games with East Mississippi Community College, Johnson threw for 2,646 yards and 26 touchdowns with six interceptions.