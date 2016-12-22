Lamar names Schultz football coach

(STATS) – Lamar has introduced former TCU and Texas State offensive coordinator Mike Schultz as its new football coach.

Schultz is a Houston native who is a career assistant coach with over 37 years of experience, also within the state of Texas at his alma mater, Sam Houston State, as well as UTEP and Texas.

“I am a Texas guy, I grew up in a football family and I love the tradition and culture of football in my home state,” Schultz said.

Schultz was an offensive coordinator at TCU for 11 seasons from 1998-2008, mostly under Gary Patterson, and at Texas State for five seasons from 2011-15 under Dennis Franchione. He also was an offensive coordinator at Illinois (2009) and Middle Tennessee State (2010) as well as the assistant head coach at New Mexico from 1992-97.

“He brings a wealth of experience to our football program and has great Texas ties,” Lamar athletic director Jason Henderson said. “I really like what he does on the offensive side of the ball. He plays a fun, up-tempo style of football that our kids will enjoy being a part of, and our fans will enjoy watching.”

He replaces Ray Woodard, who was 34-46 in seven seasons while leading Lamar’s return to football. The Cardinals were 3-8 this season, including 3-6 in the Southland Conference.