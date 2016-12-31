Lamar Jackson has looked nothing like a Heisman winner against LSU’s defense
Lamar Jackson’s late-season slump – which some believed would cost him the Heisman Trophy – carried over into the postseason against LSU.
In the first half of the Citrus Bowl on Saturday, Jackson had -24 yards rushing on 12 carries and 62 passing yards after completing just two of his 10 attempts. He also was sacked for a safety as the Tigers took a 16-6 lead into halftime.
It’s a far cry from the 51-TD (30 passing, 21 rushing) effort that earned the Louisville QB the Heisman during a 9-3 regular season. But give plenty of credit to a ferocious LSU defense, which certainly came to play on Saturday.
Lamar Jackson: -24 rushing yards, 38 total yards
The @LSUfootball defense vs. the Heisman Trophy winner. 😯 pic.twitter.com/EokD9dWOji
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 31, 2016