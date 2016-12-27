Kody Walker Expected to Play In Belk Bowl

Head coach Bret Bielema says that he thinks Arkansas running back Kody Walker will play in the Belk Bowl.

I’ve said that Kody Walker’s injury plagued career as a Razorback can be seen as tragic or rather a story of character. Sixth-year senior Walker has had more injuries than any Hog that comes to mind in Arkansas history.

Rather than give up, Kody Walker did what few would do in his situation. He stuck it out to give his teammates and coaches all he had. His leadership and attitude are clearly a representation of a young man with extraordinary character.

On Monday, coach Bielema said before practice, “I think you’ll see him for sure on game day.” Sophomore running back, Rawleigh Williams said that he is excited to see Walker back. “To have him in our room again, and to have him practicing with us, it’s something to give us all a little extra boost because we want to send him out with a win in his last college football game”, Williams said according to seccountry.com.

If the Hogs could pull off this win, it would be the most fitting ending to the Kody Walker story. For him to overcome eight injuries, three of which were season-ending and make this one last go couldn’t be more perfect. It could be the happy ending to six years of pain and perseverance.

Walker was actually hurt in practice before the season. He suffered a broken foot in April for which he had surgery. Sadly, though, there were issues with his operation and he couldn’t ever fully recover. HIs last game was the Razorback loss to Alabama. We are rooting for Kody to end his playing days with a win. Woo pig!

This article originally appeared on