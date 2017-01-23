Kirk Cousins invited to first Pro Bowl, replacing Matt Ryan

Former Spartan Kirk Cousins has been invited to his first Pro Bowl, replacing Matt Ryan at quarterback.

Losing the season finale to the New York Giants to miss out on the playoffs was not the ideal situation for Kirk Cousins. In his second year as the Redskins’ starter, he was trying to go 2-for-2 in playoff appearance, but came just one game shy of that.

Sitting around all offseason, watching the playoffs probably hasn’t been the easiest thing for the former Spartan quarterback. Heck, he even posted on Twitter that he would never miss the playoffs again (jokingly) so he could avoid waiting outside of stores at the mall for his wife to finish shopping.

Not being in the playoffs means my January weekends involve sitting on mall benches, outside perfume stores, waiting on my wife#NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/SvWTtr3GxC — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) January 21, 2017

Well, he has plans for this Sunday night in Orlando as he will be headed to his first Pro Bowl, replacing Falcons’ gunslinger Matt Ryan who will be preparing for his first Super Bowl.

After yet another impressive season in which he surpassed his previous franchise record for passing yards in a season, Cousins finally gets a nod for the Pro Bowl. Many thought he should have made it in the first place, but Dak Prescott was voted in over him.

Cousins passed for 4,917 yards and 25 touchdowns with 12 interceptions this season, but he’d like to improve his passing scores mark. The Redskins’ defense wasn’t as impressive as he would have hoped this season which forced him to sling the ball more, but he had a tough time reaching the end zone from the redzone.

Still, Cousins will head to the Pro Bowl as one of two Spartan invitees, joining Le’Veon Bell while Jack Conklin was a reserve.

