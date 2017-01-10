Kirk Cousins clowns himself with comparison to old picture of Alabama’s Bo Scarborough

Alabama led Clemson 14-7 at halftime of Monday night’s national championship game, thanks in part to running back Bo Scarbrough. The massive 6’2 redshirt sophomore was the story of the first half, tallying 76 yards on the ground and the only two scores for Alabama.

It was the latest big game for Scarbrough – who also broke the will of Washington in the Tide’s win over the Huskies a week ago, with 180 yards and two rushing touchdowns in a semifinal win – and it definitely caught the attention of some of the biggest stars in the football, including Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Like the rest of us, Cousins marveled at Scarbrough’s first half, and dropped this spectacular tweet on his followers:

On the left: Bo Scarbrough in 10th grade…On the right: Me in 11th grade. Now I know why Alabama never called. pic.twitter.com/CS3IVIP9ib — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) January 10, 2017

Yes, that was the late-blooming Cousins as a high schooler, who didn’t quite match up physically to the five-star Scarbrough, who had scholarship offers from virtually every college in the country before choosing ‘Bama.

But while Cousins has no problem being self-deprocating, he might still get the last laugh.

Cousins should make plenty of money in free agency this off-season. Even if he doesn’t have the physique of the ‘Bama running back.