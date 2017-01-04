Keon Hatcher Invited to Participate in the Combine

Arkansas wide receiver, Keon Hatcher, has been invited to participate in the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Keon Hatcher announced he was invited to participate in the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine. This is great news for the former Razorback receiver.

Hatcher has been a playmaker and a game-changer for the Razorbacks but now he’ll be taking his clutch talent to an unknown NFL team. He and Drew “the glue” Morgan were THE most clutch of the clutch this past year. To be honest, Arkansas wouldn’t have been in some of the positions to win they were in without these two.

Keon was recruited out of Owasso, Oklahoma in the 2012 class. 247sports.com had him listed as a four-star and the 4th best recruit in the state at the time. He was the 40th overall wide receiver. Keon only had one other offer aside from Arkansas with an offer from Oklahoma State.

The 6 foot two inch Keon had three games this season with 5 or more receptions. His season high game was against Auburn with 7 catches. If you want a Keon Hatcher highlight reel, look no further than his final performance as a Razorback in the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech. Keon had 6 receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown.

He can also be used in the run game and threw a touchdown pass to Austin Allen in the TCU game. Hopefully, NFL scouts will see his high ceiling and he can earn a spot on a good team. Basically, I’d like to see him anywhere but the Browns. We’ll keep you up to date on how Keon and all the Hogs do in the NFL Combine and draft. Woo pig!

