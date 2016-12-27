Kentucky Football: Former Cat QB Towles Ends Career in Style

Kentucky Football: Former Cat QB Patrick Towles ends his career in style, throwing for 2 scores, rushing for another, leading Boston College to bowl win

Former Kentucky quarterback Patrick Towles, who after graduating from UK transferred to Boston College for his final year of eligibility, ended his career in style yesterday, leading Boston College 36-30 win over Maryland in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Towels threw for two touchdowns, and a caught another TD himself on a trick play, helping the Eagles jump out to a 16-point lead at halftime, a lead BC eventually extended to 23 points early in the third, before fighting to hold on to the win down the stretch.

Towels was 10 for 22 for 151 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. On the season, Towels threw for 1,730 yards, completing 50.5-percent of his passes, with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The numbers were down, as compared to his final two seasons at Kentucky. In 2014, Towles threw for 2,718 yards, with 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Those numbers dipped last season, where Towles completed 56.1-percent of his passes for 2,148 yards, nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Towles will go down as having an interesting career at Kentucky, even if it wasn’t truly successful. At times, the big 6-5, 250-pound native son, from Fort Thomas Highlands, seemed to be every bit the prototypical FBS quarterback. A pocket passer with some dual threat capability, Towles in fact showed flashes with a big arm, beautiful deep balls and solid running ability.

In fact, he flashed for several years exactly what Stephen Johnson gave the Cats this year. Seeing Towles struggle with last season’s offense, and knowing his strengths, it makes one wonder how he would have performed in the current Kentucky offense. His big arm and deep throw capability, much like Johnson, would seem to be a great compliment to the Boom & Benny show.

Towels came to Kentucky with a lot of hype, and he wasn’t shy to say he wanted to help turn the program around and lead the Cats to a bowl game. But it just wasn’t so. Instead, both Towles and Kentucky did get to go bowling in 2016, just not together. And that’s a shame, really.

