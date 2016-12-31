Kentucky Football: Cats’ Top 5 Moments from 2016

Kentucky Football: The program turned a big corner in 2016, as coach Mark Stoops and company won 4 conference games, beat the big rival and went bowling. Here’s our Top 5 Moments

The Kentucky Football program made huge strides in 2016, setting benchmarks in conference wins, bowl eligibility and in a remarkable rushing game against a slate full of SEC defenses. Coach Mark Stoops and his staff turned a corner, with momentum at an all-time high for the current regime. Recruiting looks bright, and the players now have a taste of winning.

“I thank our seniors,” Stoop said. “Very, very few in numbers, but they’re very good quality young men and quality players. We’re going to miss them. I appreciate the way they kind of set the tone for us throughout the year when adversity hit. They were always very steady. Without that positive leadership, you’re never going to build your program. I know we’ve taken very monumental steps to push this program further.”

The Cats return depth along the offensive line, in the backfield and in the receiving corps. Defensively, again plenty of returning experience, for a unit that got better throughout the season, points toward a ton of potential for Kentucky to build upon the first bowl season since 2010.

“We return a whole bunch of football players,” Stoops said. “They deserve a little bit of time off right now, then we’ll get back to work when we get back when the second semester begins. But I’m proud of this team, their efforts, everything that we’ve asked them to do.

“We’ll continue to build, become a stronger program,” Stoops continued. “I’m excited about the future. I can’t let one game get myself or this team down or take anything away from the good things that they did.”

Kentucky Football: Cats get 1st Win of Season, as Running Game and New Stars Emerge

Way back when, in what seems like a lifetime ago, the Cats were 0-2, and Kentucky’s play in the second half against Southern Miss and in the meltdown in the Swamp had been uninspiring.

Then during New Mexico State, starting quarterback Drew Barker went down for the season. Tied 35-35 at the break, the season outlook really couldn’t have looked more bleak.

But that’s when the Cats truly started to turn the entire season around. The defense began getting better, holding New Mexico State to just 7 points in the second half. And on offense, Kentucky changed its philosophy, going to the ground game.

That’s when freshman sensation Benny Snell, who hadn’t toughed the ball in the first two games, emerged, giving the Cats a powerful one-two punch with Boom Williams. Snell finished with 17 carries for 136 yards and four touchdowns; Williams ran 18 times for 181 yards and one score.

Stephen Johnson came on in relief of Barker, going 17-22 for 310 yards and three touchdowns; the junior ran 10 times for 51 yards as well.

The seeds of what would become an effective offense had been sewn.

Kentucky Football: Cats take down South Carolina, as Benny Snell Carries the Load Down the Stretch

Though no one was likely giving it much thought at the time, the week four game versus South Carolina proved pivotal for Kentucky going back to a bowl game. The conference opener, the Cats defense showed up, limiting the Gamecocks to just 10 points, as Kentucky won 17-10.

The Cats absolutely rode Benny Snell down the stretch, as the freshman carried the ball nine times in the Cats’ go-ahead drive, pounding from the Wildcat formation. On the night, the Cats ran the ball 50 times for 216 yards and won the time of possession by more than five minutes. With a 2-2 record, and 1-0 in conference play, the Cats had established the identity that would propel them throughout the season.

Kentucky Football: Kentucky Wins Thriller in Lexington as MacGinnis Nails 51-Yarder to Beat Mississippi State

In a wild game that a little bit of everything, Kentucky pulled what longtime-BBN fans will only recognize as an anti-Kentucky: we found a way to win. A game past Kentucky teams would somehow find a way to lose, this Mark Stoops bunch gutted out a remarkable win in Commonwealth Stadium.

Austin MacGinnis will forever be remembered for his clutch kick to win it. Going 4-5 on the night, the 51-yarder for the win was absolutely epic. The offense came up big as well, putting up 40 points, with Stephen Johnson throwing for 292 yards and two touchdowns. Benny Sneill rushed for 128 yards and a score, while Boom Williams tacked on 99 yards, as the Kentucky ground game continued to set the tone.

The win, Kentucky’s fourth in five games, improved UK to 4-3 on the season and 3-2 in league play, with wins over Mississippi State, Vandy and South Carolina. Momentum was building, and it was undeniable.

Kentucky Football: Cats get bowl-eligible sixth win as Stephen Johnson shows toughness coming off bench

Kentucky, with five wins on the season, headed into the game against Austin Peay needing only to make a layup, in our terms our basketball-crazy Bluegrass State will understand. The opponent was winless, and there’s no way the Cats couldn’t get the win.

But a banged up Stephen Johnson sat out the game to start, and the Kentucky offense sputtered, leaving the Cats trailing 13-0 in the first quarter. That’s when Johnson pulled a Willis Reid, limped off the bench, and etched his name in Kentucky football lore by leading the Cats back to a runaway victory.

In the process, the leader of the Kentucky offense was no longer in doubt. Despite any stats, which have actually been quite good much of the season, Johnson earned trust by proving his toughness. He’s an absolute gamer.

There’s no doubt the Austin Peay performance built confidence, and boy would it pay off a week later.

Kentucky Football: Cats Take Down No. 11 Louisville in a come-from-behind Thriller

Coming in huge underdogs, no one gave the Cats much of a chance to stop eventual Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and the Louisville offense. And though Kentucky bent often, the defense made just enough plays late, and Kentucky did the unthinkable.

MacGinnis proved clutch again, nailing a 47-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining to give the Cats the upset win. The Kentucky defense forced Jackson into untimely turnovers. The running game churned for 240 yards against one of the best rushing defenses in the country. Garrett Johnson made two huge explosive plays.

But no one, I mean no one, including the Heisman winner, shined as brightly as Stephen Johnson. Going 16-27 for 338 yards and three touchdowns, along with rushing for 83 yards, Johnson’s stats were impressive. Even more impressive, Johnson was absolutely clutch, running for first downs when the Cats had to move the chains, or making exactly the right throw, deep or underneath. It was a complete game for the junior transfer, who had clearly become the heart and soul of Kentucky’s offense.

The Cats accomplished much in 2016, and the future looks extremely bright. Kentucky is once again competitive and relevant in the SEC conversation. Kudos to Mark Stoops, his coaching staff, and this remarkable group of players that achieved much more than most of us thought possible. Here’s hoping its just the beginning.

