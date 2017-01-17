Kentucky Football: Badet To Transfer for Final Year

Kentucky Football: Junior wide receiver Jeff Badet alerted the program he plans to forgo his senior season with the Cats, transfer for final year

The Kentucky football program received some shocking news over the weekend when junior wide receiver Jeff Badet informed the coaching staff he intended to forgo his senior season and transfer.

Badet, who will graduate this spring with a degree in agricultural economics, will be automatically eligible to play at another FBS programs, per NCAA transfer rules, much like Patrick Towles did with Boston College this season.

“I want to thank all the coaches, especially Coach Stoops, for everything they’ve done for me over the past four years,” Badet said. “I also want to thank my brothers on the team and the Big Blue Nation for their support. I just feel like it’s the best decision for me to finish my career as a graduate transfer. I’ll always be proud of receiving my degree from UK and I’ll bleed blue forever.”

Badet also took to Twitter to thank UK fans:

Letter to the BBN.. pic.twitter.com/YD2jJ4Egue — Jeff Badet (@uk_jb4) January 13, 2017

Badet provided the Cats with big-play explosiveness in 2016, catching 31 passes for 670 yards, an average of 21.6 yards per reception. For his career at Kentucky, Badet totaled 82 receptions for 1,385 yards and seven touchdowns.

“I appreciate Jeff and the contributions he made to the program during his time here,” Stoops said. “We wish him the best of luck in the future.”

This article originally appeared on