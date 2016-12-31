Kentucky Football: 2 Plays Define 1st Half Woes Vs Ga Tech

Kentucky Football: Two costly plays, both turnovers of a different sort, define the Cats’ first half woes versus Georgia Tech

Kentucky’s first bowl appearance since 2010 is off to an extremely rocky start, down 20-3 at the half to Georgia Tech. Despite the discrepancy in score, in many ways the half is defined by two critical plays that didn’t go Kentucky’s way.

The Cats won the toss to start the game, electing to take the ball, and Kentucky began its first drive with an 18-yard pass from Stephen Johnson to Dorian Baker, taking the ball the UK 43 yard line. A Baker run for three yards, followed by a completion to Garrett Johnson for another five yards, and the Cats were moving the ball early.

That’s when disaster struck, as Georgia Tech pressure got to Stephen Johnson, who upon being hit coughed up the ball, whereupon P.J. Davis scooped and rambled 38 yards for the score, giving Tech the early 7-0 lead.

The teams traded fields goals, and with Kentucky down 10-3 in the second quarter, the Cats offense began to find its rhythm. Sparked by Jojo Kemp, Kentucky moved the ball down to the 5-yard line, where the Cats faced 4th and 1. Kentucky went quick, leaving Kemp in the game and giving the senior the ball out of the pistol; but Georgia Tech was ready, and Yellow Jackets stuffed Kemp for a loss on one, and turnover on downs.

An extremem momentum turner for a Kentucky team that had weathered an early storm and found life on offense, Georgia Tech drove the ball the length of the field to punch in its first offensive touchdown of the game.

Though down 20-3 at the half, Kentucky is dominating time of possession, at 17:07 to 12:53. Tech has 35 more total yards than Kentucky – this game is really much closer than it appears.

But the Cats must force some breaks to go their way if they’re to have a chance.

