Kendall Adams’ 2 defensive TDs lift No. 19 Kansas St to rout (Sep 09, 2017)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Kendall Adams scored two defensive touchdowns in the first half to propel No. 19 Kansas State to a 55-7 victory over Charlotte on Saturday.

The Wildcats (2-0) led 14-0 midway through the first quarter, before Adams took a 30 yard interception up the far sideline and made it 21-0. The pick was Adams first of the season. With just over four minutes remaining before halftime, Adams was in the right place again as he picked up a fumble from 46 yards out to make the score 31-7.

On offense, the Wildcats were just as effective with Alex Barnes, Jesse Ertz and Winston Dimel all scoring a touchdown on the ground against Charlotte (0-2).

TAKEAWAYS:

Kansas State: Bill Snyder improved to 19-1 all-time against Conference USA opponents.

Charlotte: Saturday’s loss to Kansas State marks the first time Charlotte has started 0-2 to begin the season since they became a member of NCAA’s FBS division starting in 2015.

INJURY REPORT:

Kansas State right tackle Dalton Risner left in the game’s first series with an injury and did not return for the rest of the game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kansas State will remain ranked in the AP’s Top 25 this coming week.

UP NEXT

Kansas State: The Wildcats visit Vanderbilt.

Charlotte: The 49ers host North Carolina A&T