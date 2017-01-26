Katherine Webb Thanks Retiring Brent Musburger for Infamous Call

Katherine Webb thanks the retiring Brent Musburger, and we look back at the call that made her famous.

Katherine Webb, now Katherine Webb McCarron reminded us all about the infamous call this morning when she thanked the long time broadcaster and voice of the SEC Brent Musburger for making it in a tweet. His final game to call will be Georgia at Kentucky on January 31st at 9pm EST on ESPN.

Brent made call that made Katherine famous came during the 2013 Alabama vs. Notre Dame BCS National Championship game.

Katherine Webb is so hot I had to type this article wearing oven mitts after attaching this picture to it.

Brent said that a beautiful woman was beautiful and the internet responded to it the way the internet responds to everything.

@ESPN TELL MUSBURGER TO STFU ABOUT THE COED GIRLFRIEND. MY GOD. HE'S BEING A PERV. — Donald J. Claxton (@grammaticartist) January 8, 2013

Poorly.

He didn’t say she was sexy. He didn’t say she was hot. He said she was beautiful. Nevertheless, ESPN quickly issued an official apology for Musburger’s comments because snowflakes all over the world were melting down.

ESPN issues apology for Brent Musburger's Katherine Webb comments http://t.co/W1zTlt3m — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 9, 2013

“We here at the worldwide leader in sports apologize for Brent Musburger saying what everyone else was thinking. It was degrading to women everywhere. We are so sorry and AFTER THE GAME CATCH THE BACHELOR SEASON PREMIERE WITH MORE SEXUAL INNUENDO THAN DRAKE LYRICS AND DOZENS OF GORGEOUS WOMEN OPENLY COMPETING AGAINST EACH OTHER FOR THE AFFECTION OF ONE MAN THAT PICKS OVER THEM ON NATIONAL TELEVISION USING THE SAME METHODS NORMALLY RESERVED FOR SELECTING THE PERFECT CANTALOUPE AT A GROCERY STORE.”

ESPN did not however apologize for airing footage of all those Notre Dame players getting murdered by Alabama on live television. Katherine Webb is too hot to be a snowflake though and needed no apology.

Katherine Webb says she feels no apology from ESPN was needed after Brent Musberger's comments. @_KatherineWebb — Sal Castaneda (@sal_castaneda) January 9, 2013

Katherine Webb, now Katherine Webb McCarron is a beauty queen. She was Miss Alabama. I’m going to go ahead and take a shot in the dark here and say this wasn’t the first time she heard someone call her beautiful.

…and it wouldn’t be the last time either.

Let’s be real. The camera team made the call to zoom in on her. What else was Musburger supposed to talk about while America was more focused on Katherine in the crowd than Brett Bielema on a Golden Corral employee re-stocking the buffet line?

The game? The final score was 42-14 and Nick Saban had already left to start recruiting by the time Notre Dame scored those few points against backups in the 4th quarter. Theon Greyjoy is the only other Irishman to ever take a beating that bad and walk away in one piece.

Well, almost one piece.

He couldn’t talk about Manti Teo’s girlfriend.

Never lie to the internet Manti. It knows man. It knows.

Katherine is right.

Katherine is right. Brent has been good to her. Since being highlighted in the stands by Brent during the national championship her fame and career have both skyrocketed. At one point she was getting thousands of new twitter followers an hour and the offers for magazine covers and endorsements are still rolling in. She should thank Brent for his comments and the rest of us should thank him for all the times we were “now looking live” at our favorite pastime.

Brent talked about what was happening in front of the camera for two decades and that day was no different. Katherine Webb was stealing the show and Musburger was giving sage advice. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to take it and spend some time in the backyard throwing the football around with my son.

