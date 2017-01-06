Kansas State Wildcats Earn Average TV Bowl Game Ratings

The Kansas State Wildcats enjoyed the national television exposure during the Texas Bowl. Their victory over Texas A&M drew a nice audience but was not the best compared to other Big 12 teams.

With over 40 bowl games some college football fans get overwhelmed with football.

Some fans say it’s too much. I disagree. If you enjoy college football, you watch and set your DVR for as many games as possible

For Kansas State, the opportunity to get national TV attention for potential recruits and have the rest of the nation watch Bill Snyder ball is priceless.

The university is recruiting far more than just athletes with these games.

Hundreds of future students and their parents see these games.

Viewers see the purple-clad fans have a lot of fun.

This just might help viewers decide to visit Manhattan and stop by school’s campus.

Others might decide to check out the school web site.

You can’t underestimate the value of a bowl game to a school and the community.

The Texas Bowl was also one of the most entertaining.

With a 9p.m. kick off on ESPN, there was not much competition.

The Russell Athletic Bowl was finished. The Foster Farms Bowl between Indiana and Utah on Fox was the only other bowl games on at that time.

Who wants to watch Indiana play football?

The Wildcats put on a great show for the ESPN audience with an exciting finish to beat the Aggies 33-28.

The game drew an estimated 3.79 million viewers, according to a report from sports media watch.

That’s not a huge audience when you consider 16 million tuned into the high scoring Rose Bowl game between USC and Penn State.

The Oklahoma-Auburn Sugar bowl attracted nearly 10 Million viewers. The biggest audience for the Big 12.

The bowl games involving Oklahoma State and West Virginia had 4.5 and 4.2 million viewers respectively.

Baylor’s win over Boise State had just over 2 million tune in.

Kansas State’s audience was also larger than the TCU-Georgia game. That Liberty Bowl contest drew approximately 3.1 million.

It was just another victory over a Texas team for the Wildcats.

