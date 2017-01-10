Kansas State Wildcats Can Use Final AP Poll As Motivation for 2017 Season

Kansas State Wildcat football can use the final Associated Press College football poll as motivation for the 2017 season.

The Associated Press released their final top 25 poll early Tuesday, following the amazing last-second Clemson win over Alabama in the national championship game.

Kansas State just missed the top 25. Despite Bill Snyder’s Wildcats convincing 33-28 Texas Bowl victory over Texas A&M, they received just 83 votes from coaches.

I don’t understand how the ‘Cats were not ranked higher than Auburn or San Diego State, at 24 and 25?

The Aztecs did win 11 games including impressive wins over Hawaii and Utah State in that powerful Mountain West Conference.

What’s impressive about shutting out Hawaii or playing in the Mountain West Conference?

The Aztecs also gave up 63 points to Colorado State.

They do not deserve to be ranked over the Wildcats.

Kansas State’s 9-4 record included winning 5 of their final 6 games and a bowl game victory over an SEC team.

The Aztecs beat Houston in Las Vegas Bowl.

Obviously, Kansas State’s win in the Texas Bowl didn’t impress enough of the voters.

That’s fine. Let’s use it as a springboard to a conference championship run next season.

Only three Big 12 teams were ranked in Tuesday’s final poll.

Oklahoma was in a number 5, just ahead of Ohio State. I’m not convinced the Sooners are the fifth best team in the nation but I don’t have a vote.

Get the FanSided App

Oklahoma State finished just out of the top ten at 11 and West Virginia finished 18.

The bottom of the AP poll added others receiving votes: Kansas St. 83, Georgia Tech 47, Nebraska 38, W. Kentucky 32, Air Force 30, Pittsburgh 21, Boise St. 19, Iowa 14, Minnesota 12, Tulsa 10, BYU 9, Temple 8, Houston 8, North Carolina 8, Navy 1, Washington St. 1.

This article originally appeared on