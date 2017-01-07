Kansas State To Replace Player In On Over 100 Tackles

The Kansas State Wildcat football team will return most of the players that rolled over Texas A&M on December 28.

They will have to replace several players on the defensive side of the ball.

You knew Big 12 Defensive Player of the year Jordan Willis was finished after the Texas Bowl.

On Friday the Wildcats learned they have to replace a linebacker who was in on over 100 tackles last season.

Junior Linebacker Elijah Lee confirmed on social media he is also headed to the bright lights.

At 6’ 3” inches tall and 228 pounds, Lee was in on 72 solo tackles last season and named first-team all Big 12. He will difficult to replace when Bill Snyder’s ‘Cats make a run at the conference title.

Lee’s Career honors (not including ’16 post season honors:

• Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week (West Virginia)

• 2016 Preseason All-Big 12

• 2016 Bednarik Award watch list

• 2016 Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list

• 2016 Butkus Award watch list

• 2015 Second Team All-Big 12 (Coaches)

• 2015 Second Team Academic All-Big 12

• 2015 Honorable Mention Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year

Lee’s bio according to the Kansas State Athletic site describes him as a high-motor player who has made the transition from high school defensive end to All-Big 12 linebacker.

Lee earned 2016 Preseason All-Big 12 honors from the media that regularly cover the league in addition to Athlon, Lindy’s, Phil Steele and Sporting News. They all were right on about this young man.

You may have forgotten Lee is only the second two-time recipient of the Buck Buchanan Memorial Award, given to the best lineman or linebacker in the top two high school classes in Kansas or Missouri high school football in the Kansas City area.

I was especially impressed with the letter he wrote coaches and teammates and posted on his twitter account.

It’s worth taking the time to read.

