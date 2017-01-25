Kansas State Star Willis Standout at Senior Bowl

Kansas State Star Jordan Willis is among the top senior college football stars from around the country who will play in the 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Willis will be in the lineup for the south squad.

On Saturday at 1:30 Jordan Willis will kick off his post-Kansas State football career at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. You can watch him play on the NFL Network.

The Wildcat star and Big 12 defensive player of the year was named to the all-star game in mid-December. The game posted the player weigh-in numbers from the week.

During workouts Willis impressed everyone with his speed and agility.

You know he’s destined for stardom in the NFL.

DE Jordan Willis from @KStateFB had top speed among DL in practice (19.2mph) today, better time than ALL RBs courtesy @CatapultSports — Reese’s Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 25, 2017

Willis received lot of recognition following the Wildcat’s regular season.

He was named a Second Team All-American by Sporting News and Pro Football Focus in addition to third-team honors from the Associated Press and Phil Steele, fourth-team honors from Athlon and honorable mention accolades from FOX Sports. It marked the first All-America designation by a Kansas State defensive end since Ryan Mueller in 2013, while a Wildcat has earned at least second team All-America honors each of the last seven seasons, according to a media release from Kansas State Athletics.

A product of Kansas City, Missouri, who was also named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year by Athlon, Willis also tied the Wildcat single-season record with 11.5 sacks to lead the Big 12 and rank ninth nationally, while he ranks 20th nationally with 16.5 tackles for loss.

Willis also earned First Team All-Big 12 honors from Athlon, ESPN.com and Phil Steele.

