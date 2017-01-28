Kansas State Star Willis MOP at Senior Bowl

Kansas State Wildcat Jordan Willis made a huge impression on NFL scouts and many others this week at the Senior Bowl.

The Big 12 Defensive Player of the year for Bill Snyder’s Wildcats this past season lived up to the billing.

Willis was name the South’s Most Outstanding Player. His south squad also won the game 16-15.

If you are not familiar with this post-season all-star game, it is different in order to protect the players.

On offense, each quarter is treated like the end of a half so QBs can run 2-minute drill four times.

Defensive players are not allowed to blitz or rush the passer. That certainly had an impact on the way Jordan Willis played.

The Kansas State Wildcat star started and was in on the first series with teammates including National Champion’s Clemson Tiger Ben Boulware. With those two in the lineup, the South held the North to a 3 and out.

Get the FanSided App

With stars from Clemson, Alabama and others on his team, it’s even more impressive Willis was named the top player for the South squad.

Jordan is a lock to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

This article originally appeared on