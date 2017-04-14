Kansas State hires Iowa’s Gene Taylor as AD

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Kansas State has hired Iowa deputy athletic director Gene Taylor as its new athletic director, filling an opening left after John Currie left for Tennessee in February.

Taylor was hired at Iowa in 2014 following a 13-year stint as the athletic director at North Dakota State, and he’ll be introduced at Kansas State on Monday.

While with the Bison, Taylor led the school through the move from Division II to Division I, also aiding in the formation of the Great West Football Conference – giving North Dakota State a home in Division I.

The Bison won three straight FCS football national championships from 2011-13, and the school’s athletic department budget tripled from $5 million in his first year to $15 million under his watch.