Kansas State Football Seeing Good News From Recruits

Kansas State Football fans have Wednesday marked on their calendars. They can’t wait to see what National Signing Day will bring to coach Bill Snyder and the staff.

Kansas State recruits from around the country were busy over the weekend on social media. Some were confirming their commitments to the Wildcat tradition at Kansas State. Others were cheering on the Wildcats.

Enjoy reading a few of what we found and check back for more good news on recruits making commitments to wear Kansas State purple.

Isaiah Stewart a Safety from Desoto, TX

I AM OFFICIALLY COMMITED TO KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY 404 ✈️ 785 #EMAW17 ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qdGRLP9XHo — Tone (@alajuane) January 30, 2017

Antonio Oliver Defensive Back from Grovetown, GA

Chabastin Taylor a Wide Receiver from Giddings, TX

Bernard Goldwater an All Purpose Back from Carter-Dallas, TX

Anthony Payne a Defensive End from Raymor-Peculiar, MO.

Thankful to see I’m the #1 ranked 2017 player in mo and a 4 star 🏴 pic.twitter.com/e4yZ17gOKe — Anthony Payne™♣️ (@AnthonyPaynee) January 18, 2017

Wyatt Hubert a Defensive End from Shawnee Heights-Tecumseh saw his future at the Senior Bowl?

Congrats to Jordan Willis on being named the South team’s Most Outstanding Player at the @seniorbowl! https://t.co/P8m0kk4QpN pic.twitter.com/x47M28sLWk — K-State Football (@KStateFB) January 29, 2017

