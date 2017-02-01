Kansas State Football: National Signing Day 2017 Tracker
National Signing Day is here and it is time to get the good news on the Kansas State 2017 recruiting class.
The Wildcats won’t have a top-20 class but that’s not the objective.
Bill Snyder and his staff work to bring some of the top recruits who will fit their system.
News on player recruiting never stops. Today’s players frequently make a commitment, change their minds, and we wait until they arrive on campus.
The official signed letters of intent are faxed to coaches today and that typically ends the dance.
It’s the Christmas Day for Kansas State football fans.
Check back with Jug of Snyder throughout the day for the latest on who has officially joined the Wildcat football program.
