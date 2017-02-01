Kansas State Football: National Signing Day 2017 Tracker

National Signing Day is here and it is time to get the good news on the Kansas State 2017 recruiting class.

The Wildcats won’t have a top-20 class but that’s not the objective.

Bill Snyder and his staff work to bring some of the top recruits who will fit their system.

News on player recruiting never stops. Today’s players frequently make a commitment, change their minds, and we wait until they arrive on campus.

The official signed letters of intent are faxed to coaches today and that typically ends the dance.

It’s the Christmas Day for Kansas State football fans.

Check back with Jug of Snyder throughout the day for the latest on who has officially joined the Wildcat football program.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 09/02/17 Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kan. CHARLOTTE 09/09/17 Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kan. at Vanderbilt 09/16/17 Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, Tenn. BAYLOR 09/30/17 Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kan. at Texas 10/07/17 Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas TCU 10/14/17 Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kan. OKLAHOMA 10/21/17 Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kan. at Kansas 10/28/17 Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kan. at Texas Tech 11/04/17 Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas WEST VIRGINIA 11/11/17 Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kan. at Oklahoma State 11/18/17 Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Okla. IOWA STATE 11/25/17 Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kan.

