Report: Cal hiring Wisconsin DC Justin Wilcox as head coach

The Cal Bears will make Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox their next head coach, ESPN’s Brett McMurphy reports.

Wilcox will reportedly sign a five-year deal. The 40-year-old brings Pac-12 and west coast ties to his new role, having previously served as defensive coordinator for USC and Washington. He began his career at Boise State and was Cal’s linebackers coach from 2003–2005.

A native of Eugene, Ore. and son of former All-Pro 49ers linebacker Dave Wilcox, he played defensive back at Oregon before going into coaching.

Wilcox replaces Sonny Dykes, who went 19–30 in four seasons with the Bears.

