Justice Hill could be the best running back in the Big 12 in 2017

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Justice Hill could be the best returning running back in the Big 12 in 2017 after a solid freshman season.

The Oklahoma State football program had a tremendous finish to the 2016 season. They followed up a Bedlam loss to the Oklahoma Sooners by dominating the Colorado Buffaloes in the Alamo Bowl 38-8. Part of the reason for the Pokes earning another 10 win season was true freshman running back Justice Hill.

Hill was the first running back for the Pokes since Joseph Randle in 2012 to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season. He also broke Thurman Thomas’ long-standing freshman rushing record at OK State. Moreover, he was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2016 along with being named a USA Today Freshman All-American.

The combination Hill possesses of speed, elusiveness, and agility makes him among the most special running backs in the Big 12. Furthermore, Hill seems to already have the starting job locked up at running back for the 2017 campaign. With Chris Carson graduating, Hill needs another running back to provide depth and give him a break on drives.

Hill rushed for 1,142 yards and six touchdowns last season, giving him an average of 5.5 yards per carry. He had six games where he went over the century mark of 100 rushing yards. And he finished just one yard shy of the century mark in the Bedlam game.

Really the only candidates to replace Carson behind Hill are junior Jeff Carr and incoming freshman Chuba Hubbard and J.D. King. Hill’s workload in 2017 will be huge.

There’s one large reason why Hill will very likely be the best running back in the Big 12 in 2017. The best running backs in the conference are all entering the 2017 NFL Draft. OU’s Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine and Texas’ D’Onta Foreman all declared for the NFL Draft.

The most exciting part of Hill’s return in 2017 is the talent present on the OK State offense. Quarterback Mason Rudolph and wide receiver James Washington return for their senior seasons to give the Pokes one of the best offensive trios in college football. Hill could be looking at the type of season where he rushes for more than 1,200 yards with at least 10 touchdowns.

