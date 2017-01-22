Julio Jones Helps Lead His Team To The Super Bowl

Alabama fans know that Julio Jones is a once in a generation wide receiver, but his performance today in the NFC Championship let the world know.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was questionable going into today’s NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers, but there’s no question now, he’s going to Super Bowl LI. Jones was spectacular raking up 9 receptions for 180 yards and 2 touchdowns. One of those receptions was an amazing 73 yard long play.

Seriously, you have to see this to believe it.

OK, so if you’re an Alabama fan you probably already believed it, because you’ve seen it before.

Then there was this amazing circus catch, that also has to be seen to be believed.

How on earth did Julio Jones hang on to that? pic.twitter.com/0uUsm7sUa3 — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 22, 2017

OK, well if you’re an Alabama fan you’ve seen this before too haven’t you?

Julio is just as impressive as he’s ever been. Matt Ryan of course had a fantastic game, but let’s not pretend that it could have been as good without his number one target.

Now Julio and the Falcons will be headed to the Super Bowl to face either Tom Brady and the Patriots or Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers.

The next time someone tries to tell you that Alabama players don’t pan out in the NFL just say the name “Julio Jones.” Of course someone saying that is already being ridiculous and is only saying it because it’s the last resort of their pitiful Vols, Barn, or LSU. They can’t compete with Alabama on the field in the college game so they try to talk down Alabama players in the NFL.

Congratulations to Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons, we’ll be rooting for you in the Super Bowl.

