Josh Falo Selects USC Football on Signing Day 2017

Four-star tight end Josh Falo selected USC football as a his college destination on Signing Day, picking the Trojans over Oregon and Colorado.

Josh Falo made USC’s already-strong tight end corps even stronger by making the Trojans his school of choice on Signing Day with a Bleacher Report video.

The four-star tight end was originally scheduled to announce his decision between USC, Oregon and Colorado on Monday, but delayed the announcement until Wednesday.

There had been plenty of buzz coming Oregon’s way after Falo took his last official visit to Eugene this past weekend but the Trojans won the day, landing the highly-coveted tight end with a Haka announcement vid.

The Skinny

Falo is a tall pass-catching tight end, at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, who can create mismatches with opposing defenses.

He is rated as the No. 4 tight end in the class of 2017 and the No. 19 player in California, per the 247Sports Composite.

Where He Fits

USC is stacked at tight end for the time being, but it won’t be that way forever.

With Daniel Imatorbhebhe and Tyler Petite set to take center stage, the Trojans wanted to prepare for the future by adding Falo to their haul

MORE SIGNING DAY: Tracking All of USC’s Class of 2017 Signings

Both Imatorbhebhe and Petite are eligible to leave for the NFL after the 2017 season, though Cary Angeline is waiting in the wings after redshirting in 2016.

The Trojans are already bringing in three-star tight end, Erik Krommenhoek, for the class. However, he projects as a more of a blocking option, so Falo will have different opportunities as a pass catcher.

High School Highlights

He Reminds Us Of…Jalen Cope-Fitzpatrick

With any luck, Falo will see the field more often than Cope-Fitzpatrick managed due to academic issues. However, their measurables and pass catching ability add up. The Trojans just have to hope Falo lives up to his ability.

This article originally appeared on