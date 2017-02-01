Joseph Lewis Selects USC Football Over Nebraska On Signing Day

Five-star wide receiver Joseph Lewis selected USC football as his college destination on ESPN2 on Signing Day, picking the Trojans over Nebraska.

The Trojans landed their second five-star commit for 2017 on Signing Day, with Joseph Lewis set to sign for USC.

The five-star receiver announced his decision on Wednesday during Hawkins High School’s Signing Day ceremony, which also included four-star USC target Greg Johnson.

Lewis’ signature should help open the door for a USC pipeline into Hawkins, which is just down the road from campus and has begun to produce top-quality football prospects even though it has only existed since 2012.

The Skinny

Lewis is an elite wide receiver prospect, ranking fourth at the position. He’s also the No. 6 player in California and the No. 31 recruit in the nation per the 247Sports composite.

It’s not hard to see why. Lewis is 6-foot-2, 204 pounds and uses his body control and strong hands to win one-on-one and even two-on-one battles with ease.

Where He Fits

USC could not be more stacked at wide receiver, even after losing starters JuJu Smith-Schuster and Darreus Rogers. The Trojans return experienced players like Steven Mitchell, Deontay Burnett and Jalen Greene, while freshman Michael Pittman looks like the next in line to star.

Beyond them, there are four redshirt freshman receivers on deck, looking for their first taste of playing time.

That’s to say, Lewis would have to be something special to break into the rotation as a freshman. But as a five-star prospect, who is to say he can’t?

Whether or not he redshirts or impresses his way into the line up, Lewis will be a strong downfield weapon on the outside for the Trojans, now or later.

High School Highlights

He Reminds Us Of…Darreus Rogers

It’s fitting that Lewis arrives just as Rogers leaves. The two receivers share many attributes including top-flight body control and a knack for catching everything thrown their way. And Lewis has even more upside than Rogers.

