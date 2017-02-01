Joseph Lewis, Greg Johnson Signing Day Announcement ESPN Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Five-star receiver Joseph Lewis and four-star athlete Greg Johnson will announce their college decisions on ESPN2 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific.

USC has a shot at a two-for-one recruiting victory this afternoon with Joseph Lewis and Greg Johnson both set to announce their college choices at 1:00 p.m.

Lewis is slated to choose between USC and Nebraska while Johnson has USC, Nebraska and Oregon still on the table.

You have two options to watch Lewis and Johnson’s announcements — ESPN or MaxPreps.com.

ESPN2 will televise the duo’s announcement, which will be simulcast live for online viewers on ESPN’s WatchESPN platform.

The entire day of ESPN’s National Signing Day coverage will be available online, but you’ll have to provide authentication through your cable provider to access it. You can do so by simply logging into your cable provider’s website, through Watch ESPN.

To access the live ESPN stream on the web from WatchESPN, you can click here.

For those with mobile devices, you can watch the game on an Android device by downloading the WatchESPN app in Google Play, while iPhone and iPad users can stream the game via the WatchESPN iOS app, which is available for download in Apple’s App Store.

If you don’t have a cable log in to access WatchESPN, MaxPreps.com has you covered.

To access the live MaxPreps stream for Joseph Lewis on the web, you can click here.

And for Greg Johnson, you can click here.

The two Hawkins’ stars could give USC a foothold on a pipeline to the school just miles away from campus, but first the Trojans have to land them both.

Stay tuned to see if USC can pull it off to cap another Signing Day roller coaster.

This article originally appeared on