Jordan postpones UNC gameday visit due to Hurricane Irma

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Michael Jordan has postponed his scheduled appearance at alma mater North Carolina on Saturday for the Tar Heels’ football game against Louisville because of Hurricane Irma-related travel issues.

The school announced the postponement in a brief statement Thursday night. Jordan was scheduled to serve as an honorary captain for the Tar Heels’ Atlantic Coast Conference opener against the 17th-ranked Cardinals and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

It’s unclear when Jordan will reschedule his appearance.

Jordan – who played for the Tar Heels from 1981-84 – appeared at the basketball home game against Duke in March alongside football coach Larry Fedora to announce a Jordan Brand apparel deal with Fedora’s program this season.

UNC is still scheduled to honor its basketball team at halftime Saturday for winning the NCAA championship in April.

