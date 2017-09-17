Joe Walker passes Delaware past Cornell 41-14 (Sep 16, 2017)

NEWARK, Del. (AP) Joe Walker passed for a career-high 202 yards and two touchdowns and Kareem Williams rushed for 121 yards on 15 carries as Delaware powered past Cornell 41-14 on Saturday.

Walker, who tossed eight passes to Jamie Jarmon for 84 yards and a score, completed 20 of 30 attempts with one interception.

Delaware (2-1) picked off four Cornell passes in the first half, leading to 20 points as the Blue Hens built a 27-0 halftime advantage. Nasir Adderley returned one 55 yards to the Cornell 41. Cornell’s Dalton Banks was intercepted three times. Colby Reeder, Bilal Nichols and Malcolm Brown each intercepted a pass.

Troy Reeder forced a fumble, recovered by Nichols, leading to Delaware’s first score two plays later.

Banks threw for 247 yards and a score in Cornell’s season opener.

Delaware opened the season with a 22-3 win over Delaware State before falling 27-0 to Virginia Tech last week.

