Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon publicly apologizes for 2014 incident when he hit a woman

Oklahoma Sooners running back Joe Mixon spoke Friday for the first time since the video of him striking a female in the face in 2014 went public last week.

An emotional Mixon, who was suspended for the 2014 season because of the incident, apologized Friday to the victim (Amelia Molitor), his teammates, the fans and his mother.

“It’s never, never OK to retaliate and hit a woman the way I did,” Mixon said. “I’m here to apologize to everyone who was affected by it.”

Mixon also thanked head coach Bob Stoops, the university and his teammates for the second chance they gave him. He said the incident “haunts me to this day” and added that he would “do whatever I could to change the outcome of that situation.” He spoke for about 20 minutes, answering reporters’ questions and opting not to read from a prepared statement.

Mixon also discussed the steps he’s taken to better himself, the community service he’s performed since that incident and his willingness to speak to kids so they can learn from his mistakes. He also expressed a desire to apologize face-to-face to Molitor in the future.

Mixon: It really doesn't matter what she did, it's all on me. I take full responsibility for what I did. It's never OK to hit a woman. Never — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 23, 2016

Following the release of the video, Sooners head coach Bob Stoops made headlines by saying Mixon would have been dismissed from the team had the incident occurred in 2016. That resulted in further criticism of how Stoops and the university dealt with the situation.

There is some speculation that Mixon will declare for the NFL Draft, though he said Friday that he hasn’t made a decision and remains committed to Oklahoma. Mixon led the Sooners with 1,183 rushing yards this season. He added 449 receiving yards and scored a total of 13 touchdowns.

The seventh-ranked Sooners will face the 14th-ranked Auburn Tigers in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2.