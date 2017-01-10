JMU title win draws strong TV viewership

(STATS) – James Madison’s FCS national championship-winning victory over Youngstown State this past Saturday averaged 1.562 million viewers to the ESPN2 broadcast, according to Sports TV Ratings on Tuesday.

The viewership is considered excellent for an FCS game, including against past national championships.

James Madison (14-1) won 28-14 in Frisco, Texas, to secure the second national title in program history.

The FCS record for TV viewership is 1.98 million to an ESPN broadcast of North Dakota State’s quarterfinal-round win over South Dakota State on Dec. 10.