JMU’s Houston gets new contract

(STATS) – Coach Mike Houston of national champion James Madison has been given a restructured contract, athletic director Jeff Bourne said Thursday.

The new five-year contract runs through the 2021 season and includes both an increase in base pay and additional bonuses awarded for a CAA Football championship, conference coach of the year and national coach of the year honors.

Other original postseason and retention bonuses, including those connected to the program’s NCAA Academic Progress Rate score, remain intact.

“Mike Houston is not only a successful football coach, but he is a quality person, a great mentor and an embodiment of our aspirations as an athletic department and as a university,” Bourne said. “We are pleased to reward Mike for a tremendous first year and eagerly anticipate building on our national championship heading into 2017 and beyond.”

James Madison completed its 14-1 season with a 28-14 win over Youngstown State in the national championship game on Jan. 7. The Dukes were 8-0 in winning the CAA Football title.