Well, here’s Jim Harbaugh singing opera while meeting with the media

Jim Harbaugh is a pretty weird guy, so it’s nearly impossible to guess what he’s going to do next.

For example, Michigan football’s leading man broke out into opera singing during his meeting with the media on Friday morning. I’m not sure why this happened but, considering it’s Harbaugh, it wouldn’t be surprising if there wasn’t a specific reason.

Harbaugh seems like the kind of guy who typically springs out of bed with a lot of energy in the morning, but he may have been especially chipper on Friday after two of his former players were taken in the first round of the NFL Draft the night before.