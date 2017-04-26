Jim Harbaugh presents the Pope with a Michigan football helmet

Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan football team are in Rome. They met with Pope Francis on Wednesday, and the coach took the opportunity to present him with a gift.

Of course, Harbaugh gave the Pope a Michigan helmet.

But that wasn’t the only gift that the Wolverines brought His Holiness:

Alabama Crimson Tide

26

gallery: Our way-too-early preseason top 25 for the 2017 college football season

USA TODAY Sports | John David Mercer