Jim Harbaugh presents the Pope with a Michigan football helmet
Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan football team are in Rome. They met with Pope Francis on Wednesday, and the coach took the opportunity to present him with a gift.
Of course, Harbaugh gave the Pope a Michigan helmet.
Jim Harbaugh gave the Pope a *Michigan* helmet

But that wasn’t the only gift that the Wolverines brought His Holiness:
Michigan Air Jordan Retro 5's for the Pope
